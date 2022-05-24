From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

It is no doubt that the Sampson Uchenna Charles’ Presidential candidacy in the 2023 general election under the balcony of the Labour Party has turned the political party into one of the most viable amongst the eighteen (18) political parties duly registered and scouting for the Presidential seat in the 2023 general elections.

Sampson Uchenna Charles’ overwhelming household appearance in the political sphere in Nigeria has brought goodwill to the Labour party as lots of grassroots national movements find refuge in the party.

The Presidential Campaign organization of Charles has welcomed the NCFront movement into the Labour Party following their public and official declaration to join the political party after a series of discussions with the national leadership of the Labour party recently in Abuja.

However, the Charles Presidential Campaign organization, FANN National Movement, alongside other fifty-seven youth movements has urged the NCFront movement to toe the part of the Sampson Uchenna Charles’ Candidacy for the 2023 general election.

The Media, Publicity, & Strategy Director, of the presidential Campaign organization, Amb. Crystal Ike Ogu made this known on Monday in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to the statement, ” Sampson Uchenna Charles Presidential Campaign organization, the several youths movement and other numerous associations including the FANN National Movement welcomes the NCFront’s choice of Labour Party, however, with a condition that they will queue in support to the Presidential candidacy of Sampson Uchenna Charles”.

The youths also expressed their satisfaction to the overwhelming mass movement of youths and other associations into the Labour Party after the submission of the nomination form of Sampson Uchenna Charles which was witnessed by more than 20,000 youths cutting across all states of the federation.

Consequently, the teeming members all over Nigeria and in Diaspora have been directed to register immediately as members of the Labour Party at all designated registration centres, both online and physically at the Ward Levels, to be able to take part in the ongoing electoral programmes of the Party for the 2023 elections.