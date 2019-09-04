Still battling to save his mother from the despicable grip of kidnappers, former Super Eagles’ coach and Olympic medallist, Samson Siasia has galvanised all resources and the deserved courage to clear his name and unchain himself from the FIFA ban which hit him unexpectedly last month.

Siasia has submitted his statement of appeal to the Court of Arbitration For Sports (CAS) in Switzerland, asking the court to stop the FIFA decision until his appeal is heard.

“This is a fight to finish for a man who loves to attack both as a celebrated player of the Eagles and a coach, remarked Mitchell Obi, celebrated journalist and President AIPS-Africa.

“We can only pray that Samson’s appeal hit the right cords and he finally gets the fair hearing which never was, particularly, in a case for which he is being punished simply on ‘motivated decision.

“Will this appeal, give Samson the real strength he needs to beat the Delilah called FIFA Ethics Committee. All eyes are on CAS,” remarked Obi