One of the World’s electronic giants, Samsung has donated Innovation Hub to Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost teaching and learning.

The innovation hub was commissioned by the Managing Director of Samsung Nigeria, Mr. Danny Kim and handed over to YABATECH Rector, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe.

Speaking at the handing over of the digital hub, Mr. Kim said Samsung recognised the role technology plays in nation building and has created an innovation hub to support the dreams of young Nigerians.

Kim explained that in the last few weeks, Samsung worked collaboratively with YABATECH in transforming the former computer lab to an innovation hub worthy of repute and equipped with 50 monitors, desk tops, Samsung E boards, Flip boards, cooling units and a more convenient set of furniture.

The Head of Consumer Electronics Samsung, Mrs. Oluwaremilekun Ogunsan hinted that the collaboration and cooperation by Samsung and YABATECH management is to build a Samsung innovation hub as corporate social responsibility.

“The Samsung board is an interactive, touchscreen digital display that allows lecturers and students hold and recap classes with incredible ease, it can also be used for conference meeting, online teaching, recording of lectures and ICT training for the community.

“We had number of options but YABATECH came to our mind because of it track record. We inspected the facility and found it suitable for the hub.”

She disclosed that the hub will provide students the opportunity to explore interactive options available, adding “we have video conference, students can call their lecturers to ask questions or for assistance in any area of their programme.’’

Omokugbe said the donation is a welcome development and that it is evident that Samsung has become a part of nation building. He also encouraged more investment from corporate organizations.

Said he: ‘’Samsung believes in strong collaborations between the Government and the private sector and is committed to playing a sustained role in community development and nation building.’’

The center for Information Technology and management of the institute led by Dr. Adigun Oyeranmi, has developed a series of programs, to power the innovation hub as a learning hub for as many students studying within the faculty of Computer Science as well as students with interest in technology.