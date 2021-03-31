Samsung’s Galaxy A12 has hit the Nigerian market with innovative features that were previously only seen in the company’s flagship phone, Note and S series.

Samsung is a massive player in the smartphone space, delivering on different ranges of mobile devices and smartphones targeted at consumers across the full spectrum of the socio-economic demographics, led by its high-end smartphones like the Note series and the Galaxy S line. However, the amazing features in the A series will definitely blow your mind.

The Galaxy A12 is a mid-range smartphone, with the company ensuring that the device comes packed with innovative features and aesthetically appealing modifications, making the smartphone a stunning device.

The search for a reliable, affordable device with a long-lasting battery, high-quality screen, multi-lens camera, and plenty of storage is over as this device ticks the boxes on all of these and more.

The amazing Galaxy A12 is built with longer-lasting battery, smart camera that captures every experience as it happens and is sleek.

The A12 comes with four dedicated cameras, 16MP Main, 5MP Ultra Wide, 2MP Macro and 2MP Depth Camera. The front camera also features an 8MP, with Selfie Focus and Smart Beauty features. The Ultra Wide camera feature has a 123 degree angle lens, giving users the same view as the human eye and if the shot requires it, the intelligent switch function kicks in and automatically switches users to the Wide Shot function capturing every aspect of the shot.

With the Macro camera, users can focus on objects, creating crystal clear images, capturing every last detail while the Depth camera lets the subjects of the picture stand out using Live Focus effects.

The Galaxy A12 comes with a large 5,000 mAh, batteries, respectively allowing users stay on their devices longer throughout the day. With 15W fast charging capabilities, users can get their battery charge up from zero to 50% capacity in just 30 minutes. Its ultra-power saving mode also lets users make the most of their battery power, helping them stay connected for longer periods. The device has undergone Samsung’s Point Battery Safety Check—the most rigorous in the industry.

Be it movies or games, users will get drawn into the action on the 6.5 inch screen found on the device. The Haze & Matt effect appearance gives the device a vivid and unique style. The comfortable grip of the smooth curves allow users hold on easily while watching movies, browsing the web or just busy with their phones.

The device comes in single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), the A12 comes with 4GB of RAM with optional 64GB or 128GB, powered by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging feature, this is definitely value for money. The Galaxy A12 also offers a side-finger print scanner and is available in black, white and blue

The exquisite A12 is clearly built with awesome mobile technologies, allowing consumers revel in exceptional features at a great value. It’s a great bargain for Samsung consumers who simply will be getting the best of both worlds, that is, an unmatched performance at a pocket-friendly price. With this smartphone, Samsung is bringing innovations in specific areas that are of importance to consumers – battery life, camera quality, more space and screen size. This is definitely a series worth getting. The Galaxy A12 64GB and 128GB are available at a recommended retail price nationwide.