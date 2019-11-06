Since Samsung Globally unveiled the Galaxy Fold and created a new mobile category, there’s been much hype about the extraordinary device.

Not only is the Galaxy Fold infused with never-seen-before integration of tablet and phone, but it also encompasses incredible innovation in material, engineering and display.

David Suh – Managing Director at Samsung Electronics West Africa says, “Samsung prides itself on being at the forefront of design and technology innovation and the Galaxy Fold is a testament to this. Quite simply, it’s a device that will change the way we use smartphones, as well as what we expect them to do into the future. I’m really looking forward to seeing user responses to this amazing device.”

The revolutionary Galaxy Fold will launch in Nigeria November 14, 2019 at which time more details will be shared about local pricing, availability and where to purchase the device.