Samsung has announced that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G won the Best Smartphone category at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021.

The annual GLOMO Awards recognise the hardware, software and services that drive innovation across the mobile industry worldwide.

At the awards ceremony on June 30, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was named ‘Best Smartphone’ of the past year. The smartphone, which features a professional grade camera system and bright Intelligent Display, is the go-to choice for users who want to take gorgeous, detailed photos. It is also the first device of the S Series to support the S Pen, for advanced productivity from power users. With all these features packed into a sleek contour-cut design, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G represents the very best of Samsung engineering.

The category judges said, “The best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras and more. This phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of Best Smartphones in 2021.”

Also shortlisted in this category was the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which brought fan-favourite features of the flagship Galaxy S20 to even more users, including the incredible AI-powered camera and beautiful Infinity-O 120Hz display.

“We are honoured to have been recognised in such a competitive category at this year’s GLOMO awards. Samsung has a long, proud history of driving innovation, and we aim to deliver devices that meet the needs of our users now and in the future,” said Danny KIM, MD at Samsung Africa.

