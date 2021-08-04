Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

Samsung Electronics Nigeria has launched its 2021 consumer products range. The launch, which held at the Capital Club in Victoria Island, Lagos, showcased its groundbreaking and innovative Neo QLED 8k television along with Bespoke Refrigerators, WindFree Air Conditioners and Grande Washing Machines.

With every new TV development and release into markets, Samsung reminds customers of its place among the most pioneering creators of immersive entertainment experiences and its resolve to continuously redefine the living space. The Samsung Neo 8K QLED TV range, which is now in the Nigerian market, delivers an entirely new kind of display technology. The new range emphasises on Samsung’s rich engineering and innovation heritage, qualities consumers have wholeheartedly embraced.

According to Mr. Danny Kim, managing director, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, “Samsung Neo QLED works seamlessly with your workplace computers, letting you conveniently access and work on office files from your home TV. Using Samsung Dex, Smartphones can connect with Neo QLED TV to enjoy a more expansive, more comfortable view of your workspace. The TV also affords colleagues the opportunity to work together on documents such as Microsoft 365, right from the TV. With Google Duo built-in, you don’t have to rely only on emails, texts or other documents to communicate. Instead, with a simple press of a remote, you can instantly video chat with your team or colleagues at the same time. Whether you need to connect with an office or a classroom, you’re there, from the comfort of your living room. It is a must-have asset for professionals,” he said.

With the launch of other products, the electronics giant aims to broaden its sleek, custom-design offerings to the kitchen, the laundry room and living spaces, throughout the rest of the year.

At the event, Mrs. Oluwaremilekun Adesola-Ogunsan, head, consumer electronics, Samsung Nigeria, stated that, “Samsung understands the economic difficulties currently being experienced in the country and has consistently produced pocket-friendly premium consumer products. We are very consistent in our approach as we understand that our customers like the good things of life and we have provided that without compromising our standards.” Se added, “There is a Samsung for everybody, regardless of your income stream.”

