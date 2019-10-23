Samsung unveiled new members of the Galaxy A Series smartphones – the Galaxy A10s, A20s and A30s. These new devices offer upgrades to essential features, made even more powerful with more value for the new smartphones generation.

“As a global technology leader, we are committed to providing meaningful innovations to our consumers. Galaxy A10s, A20s and A30s have been developed for young Africans who are looking for a great display, superior camera, long-lasting battery and fingerprint scanner. It’s a complete package of great looks and top performance,” says David Suh, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics West Africa.

The new Galaxy A10s comes with a stunning 6.2-inch, HD+ Infinity-V Display. It provides an immersive visual experience to users binge-watching your favourite content. Additionally, addressing the need of today’s always-on generation, the Galaxy A10s is equipped with a powerful 4,000mAh battery that allows uninterrupted streaming, gaming and live broadcasting.

Galaxy A10s comes with a dual rear camera setup to address the millennials’ need to capture moments on the go. The dual camera of the Galaxy A10s comprises a 13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth camera. This allows users to capture beautiful shots where the focus is on the subject and noise from the background is blurred. Additionally, Galaxy A10s sports an 8MP front camera that consistently produces brighter and clearer selfies. The Galaxy A10s is also an excellent multitasker, thanks to the Octa-core processor under the hood. With enhanced security features such as fingerprint scanner and face unlock, the Galaxy A10s offers more peace of mind. The Galaxy A10s is available with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also support for Micro SD cards up to 512GB.

Galaxy A20s is packed with triple rear camera, 15W fast-charging capability and a striking design to elevate the smartphone experience of young millennials and Gen Z.“Galaxy A20s has been developed to offer the Gen Z consumer a great display, superior triple camera and captivating design with a mirror-like finish. People are increasingly using their smartphones to share live interactions – capturing spontaneous photos, streaming live videos and connecting over shared experiences that are happening right now. Built to drive this evolution, the Galaxy A20s is packed with a compelling user experience for everyday lives.” said Adetunji Taiwo, Head, Information Technology and Mobile (IM) at Samsung Electronics West Africa. “The 8mm slim design in attractive new colours makes the Galaxy A20s all the more appealing,” he added.

Galaxy A20s comes with a stunning 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display providing an enriching visual experience to users. It is powered by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging capability that allows