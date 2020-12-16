Samsung Electronics Nigeria has unveiled a new revolutionary and innovative QLED television which doubles as a piece of art on the wall when it is switched off.

The launch held at the Nike Art Gallery in Lekki, Lagos. The new QLED TV is called The Frame because it serves as a painting or picture frame wherever it is placed.

The frame comes in exceptional aesthetic designs enabling customers to turn their TVs into a piece of elegantly framed art, enhancing their spaces and expressing style. When mounted on the wall, the new 2020 Samsung, The Frame TV, has a design that looks like a real picture frame that blends into the living room.

According to Mr. Caden Chiyeon Yu, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, “The Frame TV affords customers the opportunity to unleash the artistitic creativity inherent in them. The Frame does not only offer stunning picture quality, remarkable sound performance and innovative features but, very importantly, it also helps to beautify the living space where it is mounted in ways that are effortlessly determined by the customer,” he said.

The Frame is brought to life by the high-resolution picture quality of QLED, and it is more than just a TV. It is a canvas that reflects the style of customers and what they love. Also speaking at the launch, Mrs. Oluwaremilekun Adesola-Ogunsan, Head, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Nigeria, stated “The Frame is designed with technology that helps keep the focus on the screen and apart from bringing fine art into the homes of our customers, it is also compartible with most mobile devices. Customers will be able to enjoy their most loved videos, music and photos on the big screen when they seamlessly mirror their smartphone by simply tapping it on the Frame,” she said.

According to Ike Eyisi, Executive Director, Operations, SIMS Nigeria, “Samsung is a brand that utilizes its transformative ideas and technologies to shape and inspire the world. It is continuously redefining the living space and entertainment of its customers. This is one of the reasons we have been in partnership for 27 years. Customers are at the heart of what we do and I want to assure them that The Frame is very stylish and durable with peerless features,” he added.

Samsung Electronics Nigeria had earlier introduced a range of consumer products in September. The products were QLED and Crystal UHD Television Series along with Wind Free Air Conditioners, Side by Side Refrigerators and Drum Washing Machines.