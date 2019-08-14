Chinenye Anuforo

There’s no doubt that watching television brings us all together. It’s easily one of the best ways to watch your favourite shows and bond with family and friends whilst also relaxing from a really tiring day. But, there’s always the problem of looking for the best seat for viewing wherever you may be watching, home or cinema.

Television history has been a remarkable march from standard definition to high definition (HD) to 4K. And now Samsung is again leading the way as the first to bring 8K to the market. 8K delivers 4 times the resolution of 4K and 16 times the resolution of FHD, which transforms flat images into a deeper, more lifelike experience.

We all got used to watching 1080p TV, and then it got to viewing on 2K, then 4K, now we’re seeing “upping the game” at its best, with Samsung unveiling its QLED 8K TV. Older TVs and many 32-inch models sold, have over a million pixels (720p). More recent and slightly larger TVs (mostly 49 inches and below) have a little over 2 million pixels (1080p). Newer and bigger TVs (typically 50 inches and above, although many smaller sizes too) have 8 million pixels (for 4K Ultra HD). The newest and largest TVs have over 33 million pixels (8K).

The Quantum High Dynamic Range (HDR) delivers unprecedented depth of picture clarity, illuminating the smallest details in every scene. The brightest bright and blackest of blacks make colours look and feel significantly more vibrant and realistic. Thanks to this feature, users are closer than they can imagine to their favourite shows or documentaries and can even notice the smallest details, almost like they are immersed in a perfected reality. Even if it wasn’t shot on 8K camera, the TV will enhance the picture resolution using Artificial Intelligence Upscaling feature to deliver the most outstanding 8K viewing experience.

Featuring the best HDR quality that there is to TVs, HDR 4000+, users can now enjoy the exact expectations directors intended when creating movies, not missing the minute details even in the dark, especially in horror movies.The standard powerful range on most TVs demonstrates a limited quantity of shading and difference that the human eye can see, while TVs with the new HDR innovation offers a more insightful degree of contrast, richness, and brightness. HDR is one of the most recent advancements in TV tech, only being used by a few unique organizations yet. You won’t find 8K TV without HDR, but Samsung is offering the best there is to HDR quality.

Remember that video you had to listen hard to because you couldn’t quite catch anything? Or when watching a movie and the next scene appears to be a lot louder than the previous and you suddenly feel the need to pick up the remote control to reduce or increase the volume? Samsung QLED 8K TV analyzes every scene in a video using the Artificial Intelligence feature and decides the best audio suitable for each scene so users do not have to worry about reducing and increasing the volume during particular scenes.

Another very interesting feature about this TV is its ability to blend with the interior decoration of any home, simply by choosing wallpaper backgrounds to match from the samples, or just taking a picture and uploading to the TV from your photos giving the room a magnificent look and feel thanks to the Ambient Mode feature. Samsung’s Ambient Mode is a low-powered mode designed to envelop the television by mimicking the look of the wall behind it or to enhance the environment with additional imagery and information, such as the time, weather or news headlines. Users can turn on this mode by using the button on the remote control or selecting ambient mode on the home screen. This feature works like a screensaver but without the full brightness and power usage of regular viewing.

The TV can also double as a piece of art in the living room or blend into the wall when wall-mounted as it can easily mimic the pattern on the wall behind the TV to create an astonishing visual effect in which the TV blends seamlessly into the wall. If you are not watching TV, you won’t see a TV.

The QLED 8K TV also comes designed with a really flat and classy exterior, which makes itan easy fit and design for the home. Using Samsung’s proprietary No Gap Wall-Mount, when mounted on the wall, it leaves no gap or space between the wall and the television. Worried about wire andcable clutter? Samsung has that covered as well. The Q900R-series QLED TV comes with One Invisible Connection – an almost invisible fibre optics cable that transfers power, video, audio and network. It is also easy to wrap the wires around the back of the TV to hide them. Super smart right?