In today’s smartphone market, mid-range devices are some of the most prominent and widely purchased for many reasons, most prominent of which is affordability.

As the smartphone market has witnessed entry of multiple brands over the last half-decade – even as purchasing power and other competing necessities have jostled for the consumers’ share of pocket. Samsung seems to have found a way to remain relevant for most smartphone users in sub-Saharan Africa and other emerging markets.

In line with its decision to merge its erstwhile entry-level and mid-range Galaxy J series into the all-new Galaxy A series, Samsung’s HOD, Information and Technology Department, Adetunji Taiwo, recently restated that, “We are committed to bridging the gap between flagship features and affordability. I believe the Galaxy A series offers the best value in its segment.”

In other words, the company now offers premium value and awesome user experience for every demographic.

The Galaxy A series devices successfully combine premium experience that is unique and similar to Samsung flagship range, Galaxy S-series and Note series devices. The A71 and A51 have a Quad Camera setup and an AMOLED display. The A31 especially combines these premium features, a 128 GB memory as well as a power battery of 5000mAh, priced at a N100,000.

A21s has a Quad Camera setup, a 6.5” display with a 5000mAh battery and the A11 equally priced as low is with a 6.4” Infinity O display screen

The value presented by A01 as a low entry device cannot be overlooked.

In a bid to bring value to everyone looking for a great smartphone experience on a budget, the Galaxy A smartphone is available for as low as N30,000 and as steep as N166,000.

Smarter batteries that last all-day

Over 95 per cent of phone users choose battery power as the most important feature of a smartphone.

The ‘A’ series doesn’t just provide battery power of 5000mAh but also 15W fast charging capability that gets you up to 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Bigger screens so you see it all!

With the A71, you don’t only get to enjoy movies on the bigger and clearer 6.7” AMOLED screen but also an exhilarating gaming experience due to its advanced octa-core processor and game booster.