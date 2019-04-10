Samsung has revealed the new Galaxy A Series, designed with incredible improvements to the essential device features. This includes immersive viewing experiences, longer-lasting performance and ground-breaking cameras. According to Adetunji Taiwo, head of information and mobile technology, Samsung Electronics West Africa, “this is a series that has also embraced affordability in a big way and is set to capture the imagination of more people, in many more ways. Ultimately, the new Galaxy A Series is designed for the way that people are connecting today, sharing, capturing and consuming live content on-the-go.”

The new series offers diverse, powerful devices that can keep up with these spontaneous, collaborative interactions.

We are committed to providing meaningful innovation to everyone for a better mobile experience. That innovation starts with the all-new Galaxy A Series, said David Suh, managing director at Samsung Electronics West Africa. “People are changing the way they connect, and their smartphones need to keep up. Our new Galaxy A Series offers improvements to the essential features that will support these live interactions, with diverse options to meet their ever-changing needs,” he added.

With the Galaxy A Series, consumers can also seamlessly experience the Galaxy ecosystem using key services such as Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Bixby. The all-new Galaxy A Series is filled with enhanced features across the range.

The entire A series is power-packed with innovations and upgrades that empower people to do much more and brings better value to more people, effortlessly.