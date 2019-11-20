Since Samsung Globally unveiled the Galaxy Fold and created a new mobile category, there’s been much hype about the extraordinary device.

Not only is the Galaxy Fold infused with never-seen-before integration of tablet and phone, but it also encompasses incredible innovation in material, engineering and display.

David Suh – Managing Director at Samsung Electronics West Africa says, “Samsung prides itself on being at the forefront of design and technology innovation and the Galaxy Fold is a testament to this. Quite simply, it’s a device that will change the way we use smartphones, as well as what we expect them to do into the future. I’m really looking forward to seeing user responses to this amazing device.”

The Galaxy Fold features world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. Galaxy Fold offers a powerful new way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more – bringing to life new experiences and possibilities years in the making.

Galaxy Fold doesn’t just define a new category, it defies category. When folded, Galaxy Fold’s slim silhouette slips easily into your bag or pocket. It also fits comfortably in the hand, putting all apps within easy reach. When opened up, the displays work together seamlessly with impressive app continuity, allowing users continue effortlessly with whatever they may have been busy with when folded up.

The dual battery capacity is a game-changer that uses and recharges both cells to prevent overcharging. To save power, the intelligent battery management puts apps not in use on reserve. Thanks to the six pro-grade cameras, users are sure to capture stunning photos and videos.