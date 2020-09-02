Chinenye Anuforo

Samsung continues to pioneer an entirely new category of mobile devices by introducing the newest foldable that pairs bold design with advanced engineering. After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold2 with meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences.

“The journey to reach the next generation of mobile is full of originality and innovation,” said Mr. Caden Yu, the Managing Director of Samsung.

“With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience. Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we’re reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience.”

Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity. Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold2’s premium design.

The Best Cinematic Viewing

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays.

The Cover Screen is a 6.2-inches screen which delivers a smartphone view and unfolds to a full cinematic view on the massive 7.6 inches Screen.

Next Level Multi tasking

The new foldable future brings to you the next level of multitasking with the ability to open up to 3 windows and drag and drop content across windows.

The Super Flex Mode

While the flex mode allows you to view your content at different angles and on two screens at the same time, it also provides a hands free camera experience.

That is not all. You can capture and view images or video right after the shot is taken and instantly delete the result without entering the gallery.

Pre order

Galaxy Z Fold2 is available from the 11th of September with a limited Phone Cover offer, Samsung Care+(discounted screen repair, hardware repair and software coverage) and 4 months YouTube premium.

Device Specifications

With its sleek design and refined engineering, Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two equally stunning colors: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, side fingerprint sensor for easy screen unlock, 12GB RAM/256GB ROM, a long lasting battery of 4500mAh with 25W fast charging.