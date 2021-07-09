Samsung has unveiled a new smartphone in honour of its brand ambassador, Afropop musician, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus popularly known as Joeboy.

Tagged ‘Special Edition with Joeboy’, the latest Galaxy A22 is designed to make Samsung’s latest innovative products more accessible to a wider audience. A statement from Samsung indicates that customers will get customized Joeboy gifts whenever they purchase the phones in shops nationwide from July 5 to 31, 2021.

“The Galaxy A22 is an impressive device at excellent value that builds on our growing Galaxy A Series portfolio”, said Danny Kim, Managing Director at Samsung Nigeria. “Featuring an immersive display and a versatile camera, our customers can experience next-generation performance, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality,”

Kim stated further: “The Samsung Galaxy A22 boasts a 6.4inch1 Infinity U Display. The high-resolution Super AMOLED screen ensures an immersive visual experience that lets you enjoy your favourite content with no interruptions. The Samsung Galaxy A22 enriches streaming and gaming experience with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery that’s designed for hours of smooth scrolling, giving you the freedom to make the most from your device. Samsung Galaxy A22 comes equipped with a versatile camera that helps you capture the world as and when you see it. With a 48MP OIS Quad camera, you can easily snap steady shots on the move and take selfies like a pro.”

Speaking on the new phone, Joeboy said: “I call on customers including my numerous fans across the country to get the phone for it’s amazing quality and affordability, and of course, get the free accessories to go with it.”

Samsung Galaxy A22 comes in a range of vibrant colours including black, green and violet, allowing user to express him or herself. Combined with a smooth symmetrical form and round comfortable edges, the device fits effortlessly into the hand, making the owner productive, creative and comfortable everyday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.