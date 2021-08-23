French Ligue 1 club, Girondin Bordeaux, played out a 1-1 draw at home to Angers on Sunday afternoon with Nigeria’s Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu returning to action, BSNsports.com.ng can report

The Nigeria international was all over the news last weekend after he collapsed in the 5th minute of the game involving Bordeaux and Olympique Marseille.

He was replaced in the 14th minute and moved to the hospital for proper medical attention

He was medically certified okay on Tuesday and was able to resume training with the rest of the team on Wednesday ahead of the weekend match.

Kalu was introduced replacing the goal-scorer Mara in the 81st minute as Bordeaux recorded their second successive draw in the league.