Bordeaux head coach, Vladimir Petković will consider selecting Samuel Kalu for the team’s weekend fixture in the Ligue 1 the club has stated.

Kalu slumped during the team’s opening game in the league at the weekend and was out for a brief moment.

The incident caused a scare before the Nigerian was later revived and went on playing for a few more minutes before he was replaced.

There had been initial fears that the 25 year-old might have suffered from a cardiac arrest, but the club has since allayed such fears.

A statement on Bordeaux’s website, disproved any serious worries over the player’s health and revealed that test results concluded the Nigeria international had no cardiac abnormalities.