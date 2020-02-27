Bordeaux forward, Samuel Kalu said teams are scared of playing the Super Eagles of Nigeria due to the impressive run the team has enjoyed since the last Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished in third place.

Kalu said the fact that they had not tasted defeat since the end of the AFCON has not gone unnoticed by other teams and it had struck fear into their mind when they come up against the Super Eagles.

“I really think we have improve a lot since finishing third at the Africa Cup of Nations. The fact that we have not lost any game since then means a lot. We have to keep the momentum going because teams are scared of us now”, he told Owngoalnigeria.com.

Ahead of the Super Eagles AFCON 2021 qualifiers game against Sierra Leone, the forward, who recently recovered from the injury that kept him out for a month said his return to fitness was timely and will come in handy for the Super Eagles.

“I was sure of making the game, but my fitness was a concern but that isn’t the case anymore, as I have recovered fully from the injury that has made me miss games this season. My recovery and return to the pitch is timely due to the closeness of the Sierra Leone game.