Super Eagles’ midfielder, Samuel Kalu has become the second Super Eagles star to test positive for the Coronavirus after Genk striker Paul Onuachu did.

It was reported yesterday that Kalu is still stranded in Nigeria due to a travel ban caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

However, it had now emerged that the winger had been in quarantine at his home in France after he tested positive for Covid-19, according to AFP.

This accounted for his absence at the pre-season camp of Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux.

The Ligue 1 club had on July 6 announced that one of its players had tested positive for Coronavirus, but did not reveal his identity.

Kalu, 22, is now expected to rejoin the rest of the squad on July 27 should he turn in a negative test.