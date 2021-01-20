By Lukman Olabiyi

Amid pomp, legal luminaries from different parts of the country were recently at Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, to celebrate Prof, Damilola Sunday Olawuyi, a son of the town who was among those recently conferred with the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, title.

Prof. Olawuyi, deputy vice-chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), is the third lawyer from Igbajo to be conferred with the professional honour by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee. Two others, Asiwaju Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, and Dr. Victoria Olufunmilayo Awolomo, SAN, have earlier attained the rank.

Victoria Parks and Garden was a beehive of activities during the reception as friends, well-wishers and relations of the lawyer thronged the venue to identify with the youngest law professor in Nigeria who got the country’s highest legal honour at 37.

Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Femi Akande, described Prof. Olawuyi as an illustrious son of Igbajoland who has brought honour to his town in particular and Osun in general.

Oyetola stated further that the new SAN was a source of inspiration to the youth, adding that hard work and determination could make one’s desires come true, as was being witnessed by Olawuyi.

The governor said his administration, particularly the Ministry of Justice, would always be ready to assist the new SAN.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun, who also hails from Igbajo, was full of accolades for the young SAN, noting that he had brought honour to the town of Igbajo.

Famodun enjoined the young men and women of the town to learn a very good lesson from the professional success story of Olawuyi.

Delivering the keynote speech, titled “The Power of Education,” Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, president and founder of ABUAD, extolled the virtues of Olawuyi as a humble, disciplined, charismatic and very diligent academic in whom ABUAD was very proud.

In his remarks, Olawuyi stated that he has resolved to prioritise the welfare of the people, having attained the highest professional pinnacle in his field of study.

He expressed gratitude to all the people who made the occasion a reality, even as he promised that he would continue to be a good ambassador of his community and his state of origin.

Olawuyi who, in addition to his work here in Nigeria, lectures in several universities across the world, said: “The welfare of the people is the supreme law. That summarizes my worldview. I hope to continue in the footsteps of Aare Afe Babalola and other eminent lawyers in this country, who have continuously used law for its real purpose, which is to advance the welfare of the common citizen and to bring justice to their doorsteps. May God continue to make Igbajo community a veritable vessel to export more good things to Nigeria and the rest of the world.”

Some of the dignitaries in attendance included the community chiefs, who represented the Owa of Igbajoland, Oba Olufemi Adeniyi Fashade; Asiwaju of Igbajoland, Chief Awomolo, who chaired the event; representatives of Osun State judiciary, Justice W.O. Akanbi and Justice Adedotun Onibokun; Mrs. Oludayo Olorunfemi, member of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, Chief Adedotun Fagbenle, Prince Adekunle Famodun, representatives of ABUAD; and the father of the celebrant, Elder Francis Olawuyi, among others.