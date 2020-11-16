Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated a distinguished son of the state and former governorship aspirant under the platform of the APC, Mr Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (aka K-RAD), on his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LLPC).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the Governor also congratulated a former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Babatunde Ogala, and Oladapo Akinosun who were also conferred with the SAN title.

Oyetola said he was excited by the elevation of the three eminent legal practitioners, noting that they were all deserving of the honour as they had demonstrated professionalism and high level of integrity, and contributed to the growth of the legal profession in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Osun, I felicitate a worthy son of Osun, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, on his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LLPC.

“I also congratulate a former National Legal Adviser of our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Babatunde Ogala, and Oladapo Akinosun who were also awarded the prestigious SAN title.

“I am happy for the trio for this milestone achievement of reaching the peak of the legal profession. Over the years, they have all proved to be agents of social re-engineering and have demonstrated a high level of professionalism and integrity. They have also contributed to the growth of the legal profession in Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that this well-deserved honour will spur them and others who have been conferred with the SAN rank, to continue to reach for greater heights,” the Governor said.