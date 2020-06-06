English midfielder, Jadon Sancho and his Borussia Dortmund teammate, Manuel Akanji, were fined by the German league yesterday for breaking stringent health guidelines to get haircuts at home.

Photos emerged of Sancho, 20, and 24-year-old Swiss defender Akanji having their hair styled in their respective homes, with neither the players nor the hairdresser wearing any personal protective equipment.

The German league (DFL) said in a statement: “The players from Borussia Dortmund had obviously violated general hygiene and infection protection standards at home hairdressing appointments and in particular the medical-organisational concept of the DFL task force.