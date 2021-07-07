From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A civil society group, New Nigeria Movement (NNM), has called on the Federal Government to sanction governors who operating with unelected local government caretakers.

NNM National Coordinator Almustaph Asuku Abdullahi, speaking at a press conference held in Abuja, stated that there cannot be good governance without independent local government authorities.

Abdullahi insisted that most of the security challenges and vices in the country currently are due to a weak local government system, which calls for reform.

‘Government at the grassroots is the bedrock for rural development and that is why we must leed in monitoring the implementation of local government autonomy in Nigeria,’ he said.

‘We must be ready to assist Government by playing our roles towards seeing to the genuine administration of all funds accruing to all local governments in Nigeria henceforth.’

Abdullahi commended President Muhammadu Buhari for seeing to the implementation of Local Government Area autonomy in the country and appealed to Nigerians to make sure its goals are achieved.

Balarabe Rufai, President, Coalition of Northern Group, in his remarks stated that local governments are the creation of law and whoever is against its success is against the country’s constitution.

