Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike has called on the church to sanction members who are involved in election malpractice.

Addressing the third session of the 8th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North at Saint Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said that clerics should never be associated with illegal political activities.

“How do you imagine a cleric hijacking ballot boxes? When we say that Christians should participate in politics, it is not for them to do illegal things.

“The church should discipline members who are involved in electoral malpractice. This will deter others planning to do same,” he said.

He reiterated his call for Christians to be involved in active politics to stop the emergence of unqualified leaders in the country.

The governor said that the bad economy that has crippled the country at the federal level, was due to the fact that unqualified people controlling that level of government.

Governor Wike announced support for the church projects, while commending the creativity of the diocese for investing in productive ventures.

In a sermon, Anglican Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Rt. Rev. Henry Okeke, said Christians must use their positions to propagate the gospel and improve the lives of others.

He warned Christian leaders never to bow to pressure and intimidation, as they have a duty to help in defending the faith from the forces of darkness.

The cleric said Christian leaders, who find themselves in governance, civil service and business should use their positions to defend the future of their communities.

Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo, prayed God to protect the governor and grant him the strength and good health to successfully conclude his second term.

The third session of the 8th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North witnessed the rendition of soul-lifting hymns and awards to deserving members.