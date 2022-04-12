The Enugu Rescue Group (ERG) has called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national leadership to wade into the attack on the supporters of former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, at the party’s expanded stakeholders’ meeting in Aninri, at the weekend.

The group said any attempt to sweep the event, which nearly cost many lives under the carpet, would only reinforce violent political conducts in the run up to 2023 general election in Enugu State.

It made the call, yesterday, in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Ejike Ilo-Tasie.

“ERG, a non-aligned pressure group committed to the good governance of Enugu and peaceful political cultures, is appalled at the resurgence of political violence in Enugu State, which is sadly coming from the stables of the PDP.

“We have observed with horror the premeditated violence that headlined the monthly local government meeting of the PDP in Aninri council and some other parts of the state. We note in particular the vicious premeditated attacks visited on supporters of Ekweremadu at Ndeaboh, headquarters of Aninri council.

“An incident of this magnitude, which nearly cost the lives of many, including the member of House of Assembly representing Aninri state constituency, Chinedu Okwu, should not be taken lightly.

“Therefore, since all the actors are PDP members, we call on the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee to cause a speedy and unbiased investigation into the matter with view to bringing the culprits to book. “What were the roles of the council Chairman, Bennet Ajah, and local government party Chairman, Victor Okoro, among other principal officers of the party and the council in the fracas?” ERG said in the statement.

It also called the attention of PDP’s national leadership to the fracas that broke out during the party’s meeting in Nsukka council on the same day, observing that such was not in line with the democratic ideals espoused by the party.

“Without prejudice to the role the law enforcement agencies in getting to the root of this matter, we make bold to say unless the fast-evolving culture of political intolerance and violence is severely punished by the party, then things can only get worse during the PDP delegates and primary elections in Enugu State,” it said.