By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the UK parliament’s move to impose sanctions on some officials over their roles to suppress the recent #EndSARS protests, the Federal Government said it has reached out to the British government to present its own side of the story.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this to State House Correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

While affirming that the lawmakers are not responsible for imposing sanctions, the Minister noted that it is necessary to give to the UK government Nigeria’s position to enable them to have a balanced perspective.

‘The UK government has been briefed. There was a UK parliamentarian meeting and the UK government, which acts for the United Kingdom, has also heard the side of the (Nigerian) government regarding everything that has happened.

‘So, we have been in touch with them and engaging with them. As in every democracy, members of parliament are able to also able to air their view.

‘What is important is that a balanced picture is made available to them before they take any decision,’ Onyeama said.