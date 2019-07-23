Seye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that two persons died when a heap of sand caved in on three persons at Ologuneru, Ibadan, yesterday evening.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun during a telephone chat, said preliminary report indicated that the two died as a result of the sand that fell on them.

Eyewitnesses said one other persons was injured during the tragedy that struck at about 5:20pm., at Carpenter Bus Stop, on Ibadan-Eruwa Road.

The incident was said to have attracted at least 2,000 sympathisers. Quick intervention by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) prevented causulties from rising.

But the police could not confirm the number of people that were injured.

It was gathered that at least seven persons had lost their lives in similar accidents at the same place.

“Three men were covered by the heap of sand. They were loading a truck with sand when the heap of sand collapsed on them and the truck. One of them was immediately rescued with bruises on his head. He was taken to the hospital. But, the remaining two were covered completely and there were no equipment to pack the sand. We had to use their shovels before they brought the loader.

“By the time help came, one man was dead while the other one was still breathing. We don’t know if he can survive. They have been warned to stay away from this place. It is a dangerous venture for someone to stay under this heap.”