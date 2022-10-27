The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Panel on Relations, and SANDECO Group, officially convened a one-day symposium on Emergency Systems and the Economy on the 25th of October 2022, at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations was created to effectively develop appropriate synergies between the MDAs and stakeholders to facilitate a safer and disaster-free environment. These outcomes have been achieved through strategic thinking, innovation and research & development. The safety and emergency agencies in the state are under her supervision. These include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Safety Board, and the Command & Control Centre of the Fire Service.

Themed “Emergency Systems and the Economy: Impact and Opportunities”, the one-day event had the presence of distinguished personalities, including His Excellency, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Special Advisers to the Governor; Captains of Industry and other key stakeholders including keynote speakers and discussants, firefighters, emergency services personnel, staff of the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations Agencies and its departments.

Following the rendition of the national anthem, the Special Adviser to the Governor in the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr Mobolaji Ogundele, gave the welcome address. He explained the purpose of the symposium was to bring together cerebral minds to discuss the way forward for a safer Lagos.

Outlining the relationship between the emergency systems and the economy with a special focus on the impacts and opportunities, Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, the former commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, presented his speech on the progress of the Lagos State Government in creating an enabling environment for her citizens. In a slideshow presentation, he drew attention to the havoc caused by fire and climate change from 2019 to 2022. He highlighted how Lagos State had implemented a roadmap for each section of its agencies to help eliminate and subside the effects of fire outbreaks and accidents in the State.

Mr Vincent Southey Effiong, the Chairman of SANDECO Group – known for its top-tier manufacturing of custom, special duty vehicles – gave a fulfilling goodwill speech on the appropriate need for the forum. He spoke on the importance of safety for all as it is relevant for the economy’s growth, locally and globally. As a body, he was pleased to be part of the progress of the works of the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations in encouraging rapid growth for foreign investors and a coherent, well-coordinated fire system in Lagos State.

A plenary session on the theme: “Emergency Systems and the Economy: Impact and Opportunities” was moderated by Mr Olusoji Adeniyi to highlight, negotiate and discuss issues on vital points and to take deliberate action on the economy. Well-vetted, keynote speakers provided their in-depth knowledge and tutoring on the preparedness, mitigation, planned response of emergency systems and their impacts and opportunities for Lagos State when a disaster occurs.

Unveiling the new Fire Service logo provided an opportunity to reflect on the new symbol that showed the fire service’s proactive measures and responsive terms.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Hamzat, representing His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, elucidated the fact of Lagos State being saddled with the responsibility for the safety of lives and properties of its citizens. He laid out thought-provoking ideas and pragmatic steps of the government towards a safer Lagos by expanding the facilities of fire stations and taking preventive measures to curb and combat the spread of fire outbreaks and disasters. He appealed to all present to be part of the change and take ownership of the assets currently provided by the state; and urged everyone to cooperate in assisting the firefighters and emergency services.

Group photographs were taken with dignitaries, including a retinue of royal fathers, key stakeholders, permanent secretaries and featured speakers. The Deputy Governor, alongside his representatives, were subsequently taken on a tour of the exhibition stand. Dr Mrs Bukola Ayinla concluded the session with a vote of thanks.

