The Chief Executive Officer, La Mode Magazine, Sandra Odige, has harp on the need for business owners to remain consistent and determined, so as to Adapt to the new world order.

Sandra, who is also a Humanitarian, made these statements recently, while advising the federal government to properly implement the signed Nigeria Disability, which caters for the welfare and being of person’s living with disability.

“For any entrepreneur to remain relevant in these times we are, it will take determination, zeal, and courage. For one who is focused, giving up should never be a solution no matter the challenge(s ) we are faced with and still facing.

“I will also not take consistency away from this discussion. You have to be consistent right from day one. I mean from the really rough and tough times of building and rebuilding your brand, even in this period.

“These are the key principles of my brand till this moment, and today, I can proudly say, it has been rewarding.

“And as always, my life mantra is that, ‘it’s achievable and you are unstoppable if you put your mind to anything.”

As a public relations expert who significantly, has made many brands and individuals more visible and relevant, Sandra advised that youth must see challenges as a propelling factor for success.

“Achievements comes with challenges, but see those challenges as propelling factors to motivate you to succeed, even in this trying times.”

Speaking on the disability bill and her foundation, La Mode Magazine Disability Foundation, Sandra said the foundation was her own humanitarian gesture to the society.

“It empowers persons with disabilities by providing job opportunities, skills acquisition training and support.

“The foundation also advocates and creates awareness for persons living with disabilities. It is an advocacy awareness foundation, where persons with disability are given a voice.

“The signed Nigeria Disability bill emphasizes the right to life, equality, and non-discrimination for persons with disabilities.

“As a foundation, we also create awareness on the need for people to show love and support for persons with disabilities.

“There are about 25 million Nigerians living with disability. The signed ‘Nigeria Disability Bill’ if properly implemented, will provide for the right to free education, free healthcare, prohibition from segregation, right to work and employment.

“This bill also provides for the right to participate in politics. Persons living with disabilities are also human beings who did not choose their paths for themselves.”

Sandra also revealed that, her FashMode Reality TV Show and La Mode competition, where winners are financially empowered to become successful and self reliant, “have touched several lives positively,” especially as it empowers youth to chase their dreams