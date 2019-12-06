Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Damishi Sango has resigned his position, following the directive of the National Secretariat based on the recommendations of Senator David Mark’s committee on crisis in the party.

Sango, former Minister of Sports, handed over to the acting chairman of the Party, Amos Gombi yesterday at the state party Secretariat, Jos, Plateau State.

He said: “The group of 16 has written the National Working Committee (NWC) withdrawing their petition and the NWC has formally written me a letter clearing me of all the allegations. I am now formally stepping aside as state chairman. I have handed over to my deputy, Hon. Amos Gombi as the acting chairman.”

Sango said 16 members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) had allegedly suspended him and his deputy, Amos Gombi and demanded their resignation as chairman and deputy chairman of the party with immediate effect.

The SEC members had accused Sango and his deputy of allegedly diverting Presidential campaign fund and money main for IDPs and petition the National Secretariat on the matter. Sango said the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus set up a three-man Committee lead by Senator David Mark who painstakingly looked into the allegations and was cleared of all the allegations.

“Senator David Mark Committee did not find me guilty of any financial impropriety, and so I was exonerated of all allegations against me. Pursuant to my being exonerated, the group of 16 executive committee members should write to NWC withdrawing these allegations.

“Upon the withdrawal of the allegations and in consideration of the fact that there is bad blood between me and some of the executive committee members, particularly the group of 26, I should step aside to pave way for peace to reign in the party which I have done today.”

The acting chairman, Amos Gombi vowed to reconcile aggrieved members of the party and conduct a free, fair and credible congress to enthrone new leadership that will lead the party to victory in future elections.