The board of directors of Total E&P Nigeria, has appointed Mr Mike Sangster, as the company’s chief executive with effect from July 1, 2019.

Mr Charles Ebereonwu, Country Communications Manager of the company, said in a statement on Thursday, that “Sangster will succeed Nicolas Terraz, who is now the Senior Vice President for Africa for the Exploration and Production.

“Sangster has served in various capacities with extensive experience in business and management within the Total Group.”

Before his new appointment, he was Senior Vice President, Investor Relations of Total, Managing Director of Total E&P, Australia and President and General Manager of Total E&P, Thailand.

He was also Vice President, Economics, Strategy and Planning for Total Exploration & Production, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy for Total E&P, USA, and Senior International Negotiator.

Sangster is a graduate of Electrical Engineering from the University of Aberdeen and has worked as a Corporate Development Manager at Scottish Power, before joining the Total Group.