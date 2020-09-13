John Adams, Minna

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has praised the Emir of Bida, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar on his 68th birthday and 17th anniversary of his ascension to the throne as the 13th Etsu Nupe.

The governor in a congratulatory message by his chief press secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, described the Etsu Nupe as a true, loving and peaceful leader as well as a bridge-builder, whose immense contributions to unity, peaceful coexistence and development of the society is not only reckoned with in the state, but in the country and beyond.

Governor Bello described the Etsu Nupe as a gift from God to humanity. He noted that the 17-year reign of Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar as Etsu Nupe had made positive impact on his subjects considering the rapid transformation in Nupe kingdom.

“Through his widespread consultations and reach, he has been able to instil patriotism and understanding among the people in his domain as well as promote the cultural values of the Nupe-speaking extraction in Nigeria,” the governor further said.

“You are a gift to the society; your reign as Etsu Nupe has brought about peaceful coexistence and promoted the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe Kingdom. I celebrate you and all that you represent on the throne. May your reign be long,” he said.

Bello also acknowledged the fatherly role of the traditional ruler and his wise counsel, adding that the monarch had continued to inspire many including the state government in its decision-making and policy formulations to ensure good governance.