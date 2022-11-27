From John Adams, Minna

As part of activities marking the 80th birthday anniversary of the former Military Administrator of Kano state, Col. Sani Bello (Rtd), no fewer than 15,000 people have received free surgical medical operation through the Sani Bello Foundation in Kontagora, Niger state.

The annual free medical outreach by the Sani Bello Foundation was initiated in 2015 through a collaboration between the Sani Bello Foundation and Graceland Healthcare, a Kaduna State based health institution, and over 100,000 vulnerable people have so far benefited from the foundation in different areas of health challenges.

Col. Sani Bello is the father of the Niger state governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

This year’s medical outreach by the Foundation focuses mainly on surgical medical operations of people with different health challenges, ranging from fibroid, appendicitis, goiter, hernia, thyroid, appendectomy, fibroid, hernia, glaucoma, eye treatment, and emergency cesarean section, hydrocoele among many others.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the Flagg off of this year’s free surgical medical operation in Kontagora General Hospital at the weekend, the Director General of the Sani Bello Foundation Mr. Zakari Ikani said the medical outreach was motivated by the foundation’s determination to ease the health burden of the less privileged in society who can not afford money for such operations.

“This has been the habit and desire of Col. Sani Bello (the founder) that he sees these things happening, people smiling when their problems are relieved.

“This festival of free medical operation will continue because we know more people need these free services. The Foundation will continue to reach out to these people in our society”.

The free surgical medical operation team was lead by Dr. Toth Joseph Dogo of Graceland Foundation Kaduna, who added that the program was aimed at providing succor to patients with various ailments requiring surgeries, and who may not be able to pay for such services from their own pockets.

According to him, “This program is fast becoming like a national outreach program. We have seen most of the cases coming from other parts of the state, including outside Niger state.

“We have treated various illnesses for free, which ordinarily would have cost a common man between N200,000 and a million naira at a private facility.

“These patients are screened, operated on, and receive post-surgery treatment all at no cost. We even refer to other places for advanced cases if needed,” he said.

The Founder of Sani Bello Foundation, Col Sani Bello (rtd), said that the medical outreach is a way to give back to the people of Kontagora who were responsible for his education while he was growing up, adding that he is glad that he is able to put smiles on the faces of the poor rural people who are mostly the beneficiaries of these free medical outreach.

Speaking further, he said “My interest and goal in life is to share the little I have with people. My Foundation is aimed to hel everybody and provide education, health services and infrastructural services.”

Bello stated that he is thankful to God for reaching the enviable age of 80 pledging to commit more of his activities and resources to helping the poor in the society especially the people of Kontagora.

The week-long outreach, which includes free medical/eye surgery is currently ongoing at the General Hospital, Kontagora, the headquarters of Kontagora local government area of the state.

One of the beneficiaries, Zainab Salisu expressed optimism that she can finally have a child after living with fibroid for over two decades.

“I haven’t been able to conceive due to my health challenge but after receiving this free surgery, I am hopeful that I can finally become a mother.

“I am truly grateful for this gesture.

Another beneficiary from Matane, Yahuza Saleh said that the outreach has brought an end to his travails of living with a hernia which he has lived with for over 15 years, and therefore commended the sponsors of the outreach for the initiative.