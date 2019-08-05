John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Civil Service has been hit by widespread age falsification by some top civil servants to enable them remain in service beyond the mandatory 60 years.

No fewer than four permanent secretaries are involved in the desperate act which the state government had set up a special committee to investigate

A source close to the Niger State Office of the Head of Service, revealed that Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, personally gave the directive at one of the recent state exeucitve council meeting that those involved be investigated with a view to bringing sanity to the system.

The source revealed that the governor also directed that names of children, wives and relations of top civil servants on the pay roll whereas they are not employees of government should be expunged and those involved punished.

“The attention of the governor was drawn to series of verbal and written petitions some by civil servants alleging that some of their bosses were involved in the changing of their dates of births purposely to make them remain in the service beyond the mandatory period.”

Most of those affected in these scandals were permanent secretaries and senior directors in the ministry.

As a result of the directive, some directors of administration were mandated to carry out investigations which have already started revealing serious fraud by some permanent secretaries.