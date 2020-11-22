Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, yesterday attributed the activities of criminal elements in some parts of the country to the deplorable state of federal roads.

The lawmaker at the weekend said, deplorable highways give the bandits, kidnappers and other criminals leverage to attack innocent Nigerians.

The lawmaker expressed his unhappiness with the slow pace of work on the rehabilitation of Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano dual carriageway saying, the delay in the rehabilitation of the roads accounts for the increasing loss of lives to the activities of bandits and kidnappers.

“The deplorable state of the road has made it very easy for criminal elements to operate. Commuters are always left at the mercy of murderous elements,” he said.

The senator wondered why the Works ministry insists on awarding many road projects at the same time despite dwindling resources and reasoned that it made better sense to prioritize and pick road projects that are strategic and better positioned to affect the lives of the people.

“The rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway is one of such projects. Its completion is now a matter of urgency.

“I urge the ministry to give effect to the agreement it entered into with the Dangote Group under the Tax Credit Refurbishment Scheme for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road and the Kaduna Western Bypass (Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway).

“I reliably gathered that the Dangote Group is ready to mobilize to the site but it is yet to get the go-ahead from the ministry. The Dangote Group has even formally written to the Minister for authorization but there is no response yet.

“The two roads are so critical to the economic well being and security of the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria and I know they are also project so dear to the heart of President Muhammadu Buhari”, he noted.