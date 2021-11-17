From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The remains of the Vice Chairman of the Dangote Group, Sani Dangote have been laid to rest in Kano city.

Sani, a younger brother to Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, was buried Wednesday morning at the Dantatas family cemetery in Koki area.

Prior to the final rites, a funeral prayer was held at the emir’s palace for the deceased who passed away at a hospital in the US on Sunday night after a protracted illness.

The well attended funeral prayer was led by the Imam of the palace, Sheikh Sani Muhammad.

Daily Sun observed that the burial was attended by members of the political class, captains of industry, relatives and a cross section of well wishers from within the state, amid a noticeable security presence around the city.

Those present included Aliko Dangote, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Garba Shehu, Babagana Zulum, Senator Barau Jibrin and the DG of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

