The Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has described as “shocking and devastating”, the death of the Vice President of Dangote Group, Sani Dangote who was a “boardroom genius that helped in growing Dangote Group to a global force”.

The Governor stated this in a statement he signed personally, expressing sadness over the unfortunate and untimely death of Alh. Sani Dangote.

“Our hearts are with Alh. Aliko Dangote and the entire Dangote family and Group over this sad and irreparable loss.

“That this is happening when the nation needs her best to rebound the economy and generate jobs for our teeming youth makes it a deep hole in the economic heart of our nation.

“Sani Dangote was an astute business manager and quintessential boardroom genius who grew Dangote Group and many other businesses into global reckoning.

“This is no doubt, a terrible blow to the Dangote Group, family and the nation as a whole”.

Governor Yahaya Bello prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Sani Dangote, a giant industrialist and business guru died in the United States after a protracted illness.

