Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central has made over a million naira cash donations to staff members and students affected by the recent fire incident in one of the hostels of the Government Girls Secondary School, Kawo, Kaduna.

The victims who received the cash support to cushion the effect of the losses they incurred were three matrons and some special students displaced from Borno State.

Sani, who visited the school to personally console the college community and to assess extent of damage, sent the cash donations less than 14 hours after the inferno through his aides.

Appreciating the gesture on behalf of the college community, the Principal, Rakiya Ismail Ahmed, said Senator Sanni had actually lived up to the promise he made to the victims and the school authority.

“The senator came yesterday to console us and promised to send support to the victims which he promptly did. He sent N500,000 cash to two of the matrons, N100,000 for the treatment of another matron who is in hospital and N150,000 for GCC students from Borno among other donations.

“The college community is indeed grateful to the senator for this timely support and for making his words his bonds . We pray Allah to bless him and to reward him abundantly, “ the principal said.