Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the November 16 Kogi State governorship election, Sani Lulu, has denied being amongst the aspirants Governor Yahaya Bello, is sponsoring.

Speaking to newsmen after picking the party’s expression of interest and nomination form in Abuja, the former President of Nigeria Football Federal (NFF) promised to revolutionize sports in the state if he becomes the governor.

He maintained that only the people of Kogi can compel him to step down for any aspirant, stressing that others stepping down for Governor Bello will be to his advantage during the party primary of August 29.

“As aspirants, my group had made our intention known that the indirect primary may be favourable to the incumbent. And now as a confirmed contestant, I am loyal to my party and I believe the party will do the best that will be favourable to all of us.

“At the point of collection of this nomination form, it was clear the party will give us the enabling environment. We are trained to be loyal to our masters, so if the party insists that this is what they want, I have no choice than to accept because I am ordained by God,” he said.

On whether he is ready to step down for any aspirant, he said: “it is the people of Kogi state that mandated me to purchase this form and it will still be them that should decided if I should step down. My wish is for Governor Bello to step down for me. This is what I am aspiring to see before we go into the primaries.”

He also promised to revolutionize sports in Kogi, noting: “The process of developing Kogi is what we have started at our own level. When I left NFF, it was obvious that I need to continue to develop sports in the state. The only best way to develop sports is to lay emphasis on grassroots football and sports developmental programmes. I am not promising I will do, I have already started doing.”