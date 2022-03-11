From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, national chairmanship aspirant, has hailed Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on his appointment as acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

During a solidarity visit in Abuja, he expressed his support and wishing Bello a successful assignment.

The Chairman, Senate Services Committee, who deliberated with the acting chairman on salient issues bordering on ways to reposition the party, promised to ensure that APC remained a strong, progressive and united party working in synergy and support of APC governments at all levels.

He assured he would bring a new beginning to the APC leadership that would re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party ahead of its March 26 national convention and the 2023 general elections. Restating that his ambition is not a do-or-die affair, Musa pledged to abide by any decision taken in the interest of the party.

Governor Bello affirmed his commitment to the success of the APC as a party.