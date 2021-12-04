From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Leader, Concerned APC Youth Members in Sokoto State, Isah Jabbi, has insisted that Mainasara Abubakar Sani remains the authentic chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Jabbi, in a statement yesterday said Sani was duly elected and the exercise that led to his emergence was monitored by party stalwart.

According to him, “the congress that produce Alhaji Mainasara Abubakar Sani as Sokoto state APC Chairman was supervised by the party officials sent by the National Head Quarter and had in attendance of Speaker Sokoto state House of Assembly, Members of National Assemblies, officials of INEC and 1,342 delegates across the 23 local government areas of the state.

“It is therefore very imperative for us to make it clear that, the congress that produced Mainasara is the only genuine state congress in Sokoto state, while the other congress that was supervised by single individual claiming to be APC GOD-father` is nothing but Kangaroo nomination.

“We rejected in totality, the congress conducted by the other faction because of its exclusiveness and flagrant violation of all known civilized norms, rules and party guidelines.

“Therefore it is null and void as it neither satisfied the requirements of the law nor supports the national secretariat of the party.

“As staunch and loyal members of APC, we have unanimously agreed to maintain our support to the leadership of Alhaji Mainasara Abubakar Sani as the authentic State Party Chairman, and we hereby restate our true allegiance to his leadership and dissociate ourselves from the kangaroo appointment made by single individual.

“This single individual is not authorized and has zero power to make any appointment in the name of the party.”

He added that, “the founding fathers have put the issue of consensus in the constitution to give room for people to talk among themselves and agree.

“Some GOD-fathers just want to sit in a room and write a list of their loyalist and announce it as consensus.

“How can that work? Many of those GOD-fathers appeared desperate to only grab power for their loyalist without a clear-cut idea of what to do with it.

“The problem is, when the APC was being formed all kinds of people who didn’t believe in progressive politics joined us. When we won the election, they wanted to continue to do business as usual. Of course, people will resist.”

He lauded members of the party for conducting a peaceful congress.

“Our gratitude also goes to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and the National Leadership of the party under His Excellency Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker / Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni for taking decisive steps to end the destructive tendencies manifestly exhibited in the management of the party affairs in Sokoto State.

“This destructive tendencies and the Kangaroo management of the party by single individual was what caused us to loose the 2019 Governorship election in Sokoto State.

“And consequently causes serious division among APC elected house members during the election of State House of Assembly Speaker.