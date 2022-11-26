From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa state government has said it is constructing drainage system in collaboration with the World Bank to solve ecological issues in some parts of the state.

This was made known on Saturday by the commissioner of environment and Natural Resources, Kwanta Yakubu shortly after the sanitation exercise adding saying the construction of the drainage system is ongoing in Lafia and would be extended to Doma, Keffi, Nasarawa Local Government Arears respectively.

He also said that the government had strengthened the capacity of the inspectors in all the 13 Local Government Areas for more efficiency.

He called on members of the public to always keep their environment clean to guard against the outbreak of all diseases.

“Residents should cooperate more with the government towards ensuring that the state is clean in their best interest.

“If the environment was kept clean, it will guard against possible outbreak of any disease, thereby ensuring improved healthy living of the people,’’ the commissioner added.

The commissioner said Nasarawa state would sustain its status of cleanliness, as the government has set aside last Saturday of every month for sanitation exercise.

Kwanta however, described the level of compliance as impressive and attributed to feats to support from security agencies, traditional rulers, media as well as inspection team from the ministry.

Keanta while commending residence especially shop owners for clearing drainages around their environments which was the reason flooding is less in the state capital this year assures that the ministry would ensure that the tempo is sustained.

Similarly, Mr Abubakar Mohammed, Chief Environment Officer of the ministry stressed that 73 persons were arrested for violating sanitation laws and has since being arraigned and prosecuted by a mobile courts in the state.