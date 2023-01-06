By Henry Uche

Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, formerly FBNInsurance, has again reiterated its commitment to delivering best-in-class service to its teeming customers in 2023.

A statement delivered by the company’s Senior Marketing Services Coordinator, Mr. Bankole Banjo, revealed that the Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mr. Tunde Mimiko, gave the assurance in a new year message sent to the customers and partners via the company’s email channel and social media handles.

The MD/CEO who appreciated the customers for their unflinching support throughout year 2022 despite the economic challenges, assured them of the company’s renewed vigour and greater capacity to add value to them in the new year.

“As our valued customer, our full integration into the amazing Sanlam family assures you of best-in-class services across our touchpoints nationwide. We are here to aid your life journey and help you live with confidence.

“Our doors are wide open and we have various channels through which you can reach us. We will always be glad to listen to you, work and walk with you,” he assured.