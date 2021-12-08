From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

When on October 21, 2021 the Supreme Court of Nigeria unveiled 72 new set of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), the name of Dr. Reuben Atabo, the lawyer to the family of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha was glaring among the list of the new SANs.

The 72 lawyers, who are successful applicants for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) this year, would be formally conferred with the title at a ceremony scheduled for today, December 8 at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

For Reuben Atabo (SAN), it is an opportunity for him to host his kinsmen, business associates, colleagues in the legal profession as well as other well-wishers across the country to grand reception for their prayers and support for the national honour bestowed on him.

Traditional musicians, drummers and dancers from Omala local government area of Kogi State, where the new SAN hails from, are already on ground to grace the occasion with a lot of entertainment.

Other well-wishers from far and near are already in Abuja for the big event.

However, it is expected that, earlier before the reception, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, will confer the highly coveted rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on 72 senior lawyers at the main Courtroom of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. The Director of Press and Information, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dr. Festus Akande said, in a statement, that the event was part of activities to formally herald the court’s new legal year. “The prevailing third wave of COVID-19 and the protracted strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) early in the year, which largely slowed down the work of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, informed the late conferment of the SAN rank for 2021. “It will be recalled that out of the 159 legal practitioners that applied for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in the course of this year, 72 were successful at the end of the rigorous exercise. Out of this number, ten are academics while 62 are advocates”. Meanwhile, the former caretaker Chairman of Omala local government area, Mr. Jerome Agi has sent congratulations to Atabo and one other new SAN, Johnson Usman from the same local government area. Agi said, The entire Omala LGA Sons and Daughters rejoice and Celebrate the appointment of our Illustrious Sons into the Prestigious and Enviable Legal League of SENIOR ADVOCATES OF NIGERIA (SAN) as our first legal practitioners to be inducted from Omala local government. “God gave us two at once to become the first set of SANs from Omala LGA in the Persons of Dr. REUBEN ATABOR (SAN) from Okpotala in Omala North (Udaba Omala) Zone and JOHNSON USMAN (SAN) of Oti in Olaedihi Zone .

“As we Pray and look forward to more SANs from Omala LGA, let us Proudly and loudly celebrate this first Set of SANs from Omala LGA remarkably and memorably today and always”.