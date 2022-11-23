The Tijanniyah Sufi Order in Nigeria, an Islamic sect, has endorsed Sen. Uba Sani, the Kaduna State All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship candidate as its preferred candidate for 2023 poll.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Ibraheem Musa, the Director of Strategic Communication of the state APC Campaign Council in Kaduna.

Musa said that the endorsement was announced at the maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Tijanniya Grassroots Mobilisation and Empowerment Initiative of Nigeria (TIGMIEN), by Sheikh Tijani Sani Inyass, one of the leaders of the group in Nigeria.

He said that Inyass told the AGM that the endorsement was done by Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, the spiritual leader in the sect in Nigeria.(NAN)