The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, recently decried the state of the nation and warned that the situation might get worse in the days ahead. Sanusi, who observed that the nation was living on extra time in Abeokuta, Ogun State, urged those aspiring to lead from 2023 to brace up for more challenges that may come their way. “We are living on extra time. In 2015, we were in a deep hole. In 2023, we will be in an even much deeper hole than in 2015,” he warned.

Sanusi warned presidential aspirants to be prepared for the numerous challenges confronting the country and urged them to understand that the problems they are going to face are more than the ones we faced in 2015. He challenged Nigerians to be ready to take tougher decisions in the interest of the country and be prepared for the consequences.

The solution, he said, is not for all to jump into politics, stressing that what the country needs are good politicians to show leadership. “It needs imams, pastors and bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (politicians) of the fear of God. It needs technocrats who are going to critique their policies. It needs traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people,” the erstwhile monarch stated.

The warning by the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor is in order. Nearly everything in the country points to an uncertain future. Nigeria is currently faced with high level of unemployment, especially among the youths. Insecurity is on the rise. Boko Haram insurgents are holding sway in the North East, while bandits rattle the North West. In the North Central zone, herdsmen make life uncomfortable for the farmers. In the South, kidnappers, petty criminals, ethic nationalists and separatist agitators are unyielding.

The economic outlook remains poor, with the national currency, the Naira, daily sliding in value. Inflation is high and the power sector is almost comatose. The future seems bleak for the country. Therefore, it behooves on the present administration to lay a good foundation for its successor to ensure that the country does not explode. It is good that President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to bequeath a sound economy and enduring democracy to his successor. With more than one year to the end of his tenure, this is the time to commence the processes of doing so.

Any major crisis in Nigeria may have dire consequences on the people and the West African sub-region. We call on the government and patriotic Nigerians to ensure that the worst does not happen to Nigeria. Sanusi’s observation is a clarion call on Nigerian leaders and those angling for political positions in 2023 to take note. He has spoken the truth and should be listened to. There is no doubt that Nigeria’s problems have multiplied from what they were in 2015. The situation calls for sober reflection as the 2023 elections draw near. His portrayal of Nigeria as one living on extra time is a metaphor of the challenging times as well as the need to steer the country away from imminent crisis. Although the tasks ahead are enormous, they are also surmountable.

The alarm by the ex-CBN governor is a wake-up call on Nigerians to address the leadership challenge. Nigerians deserve more than what they are getting from their leaders and they can no longer continue to fold their arms while the country goes asunder. Apart from Sanusi, other concerned leaders have also spoken on the dangers facing the country. Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, recently warned that Nigeria could disintegrate if the violence and other security challenges currently witnessed in many parts of the country are not curtailed. He specifically warned that the spread of violence across the country, if not carefully handled, might lead Nigeria to a disastrous end.

In a similar note, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described Nigeria as a nation bleeding and desperately in need of revival. These are pointers to the dangers ahead. Getting out of the situation may require revisiting the issue of restructuring the country as contained in the 2014 national conference report. Above all, Nigeria needs a visionary leader who will unite the various ethnic groups in the country and close the emerging fault lines.