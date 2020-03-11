Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, on Wednesday met in Abuja.

The brief meeting, which held at the President’s office, was before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Sule came to the Presidential Villa about 10 am.

Though no official reason was given for his visit, it may not be unconnected with the dethroned former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, banished to his state on Monday by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

The Kaduna State Government had on Tuesday appointed the deposed Emir of Kano, into the board of the state’s Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) about 24 hours after his removal.

A statement from the Governor’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, said that “the appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members, other senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.”

The statement added that “Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development,” the statement added in parts.