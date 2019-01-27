From: Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II, has condemned the bombing of churches and mosques by some people who profess to be Muslims saying it has led to a misunderstanding of Islam across the world.

The emir who made the remarks while inaugurating Eket Central Mosque at Ebana community in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State yesterday, described the minority of Muslims who go about bombing churches and mosques as “ill informed, uneducated and political activists.

“We live in a world in which a small minority of Muslims has taken it upon itself to unleash violence on the rest of humanity. It is unfortunate because they use the name of Islam, which has led to some misunderstanding across the world in the religion.

“Some of this misunderstanding is a deliberate misrepresentation. How do you attribute it to the religion of Islam?

He said: “The whole reason for taking up arms in Islam was against a system that stops you from being a Muslim, persecutes you, kills you and criminalises you for being a Muslim and to establish a system that frees you”.

He expressed hope and prayed that all communities in Nigeria would accept the diversity of the country, respect the diversity and be the good neighbours and keepers of their brothers and sisters.

The emir said that people should take responsibility to learn about their religion and bring up their children in a manner they understand the teaching of peace, tolerance and love that are the heart of Islam.

“We need to teach them that there is nothing in Islam that permits a Muslim to commit an injustice against a fellow Muslim or non-Muslim. Those who do not raise war against you because of your faith; those who do not persecute you or chase you out of your homes, Allah does not stop you from being kind to them and doing justice to them.”

Responding, His Majesty Obong Etim Abia, the Paramount Ruler of Eket who welcomed the emir to his domain, thanked Sanusi for finding time to visit the area.

He described the event as auspicious and remarkable day for the people of the community.

Abia represented by Chief Inim Ekanem, Village Head of Afaha Eket said that the mosque would bring unity between the Muslims and Christians in the community.