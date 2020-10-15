Porto left back, Zaidu Sanusi has played down the seriousness of the injury he suffered during the second half of Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Tunisian in an international friendly on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old was seen clutching his groin area as he made way for SC Paderborn’s Jamilu Collins around the midway point of the second half.

Sanusi has revealed that he had a pre-existing condition before he reported for international duty last week, but there’s nothing to worry about.

He was one of the best two Super Eagles players across the two matches in October, the other being Glasgow Rangers centre back, Leon Balogun, and everything indicates that he is set to be invited for next month’s double-header against Sierra Leone.

Speaking to allnigeriasoccer.com yesterday just before he boarded a flight to Porto, Sanusi said: “I am not injured, I was feeling pain in my groin before I joined the Super Eagles camp, but after I take some tablets I will be okay.”

A physical and pacy left-back, Sanusi has the ability to defend against tricky wingers and was assigned the task of nullifying the threat of Manchester City star, Riyad Mahrez, against Algeria – a test he passed with flying colours on his international debut.