Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, has accused the governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, of embarking on vendetta mission by signing the legislative bill to break the traditional institution into four emirates.

Frank, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, condemned the efforts of the APC-led state government to destroy the traditional institution which has been in existence since 1805.

While accusing the governor of signing a political vendetta bill aimed at making the Kano Emirate under Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi irrelevant, Frank argued that it was gradually becoming the policy of the APC government to clamp down on traditional rulers.

He recalled how Ganduje’s in-law, the outgoing governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajumobi, made attempt to destroy traditional institution in Oyo State and in Kaduna State where Governor Nasir El-rufai sacked about 4,000 traditional rulers.

He urged the traditional institutions across the country to condemn the latest development, adding: “It is Emir Sanusi today, it may be Sultan of Sokoko tomorrow. Emir Sanunsi did not commit any crime apart from being outspoken in action and in words against anti-people’s policies of the APC administration both at the Federal and the state levels.

“Tide and market may come and go but the history will not be kind to anyone who destroys the traditional institution. For political reason, Governor Ganduje has dismembered the respected emirate to prove a point, but the governor should know that the evil men do, lives after them.

“I strongly believe that God will vindicate Emir Sanusi the way He has done to Olubadan of Ibadan. One of the things that make Kano State thick is the Kano Emirate but for selfish reason, Ganduje has chosen to destroy the cultural heritage of Kano people.

“If I were Ganduje’s adviser, I would have advised him to learn from his in-law, the outgoing Governor Ajimobi before it is too late,” Frank noted in the statement.

Speaking further he said: “It is a typical case of throwing the baby away with the bath water. This system that has become the order of the day under APC administration, cannot hold for too long. No matter how anybody feels about Emir Sanusi, injustice does not have two names; it is Sanusi today, it may be any other emir tomorrow. Sanusi is not timid; Sanusi is a world-class modern emir, too enlightened beyond the reach of the tenant and mediocre in Kano government house.

“Ganduje should know for a fact that four years will come and go but history will not be kind to him forever.

“I however, congratulate Emir Sanusi for his recently announced appointment by the United Nation. He is a god without honour at home,” the statement read.